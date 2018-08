Cancelled trains in Kerala: Indian Railways services affected due to flood; full list of trains impacted today

The public transport system in Kerala has been severely impacted due to the continuous heavy rainfall.

Cancelled train services in Kerala: The public transport system in Kerala has been severely impacted due to the continuous heavy rainfall for the last few days. With the current situation in Kerala, many train services of Southern Railway zone of Indian Railways had to be fully cancelled, partially cancelled, short diverted and delayed due to the floods. If you want to know the current status of Indian Railways in Kerala, here are the changes in the pattern of train services. Following is the list of trains fully or partially cancelled, re-scheduled, diverted or delayed in Kerala today:

Trivandrum and Palaghat Divisions

Cancellation of Trains

Train Number 19259 Kochuveli – Bhavanagar Express has been cancelled

Train Number 22641 Trivandrum – Shalimar Express has been cancelled

Train Number 16316 Kochuveli – Bangalore Express has been cancelled

Train Number 12082 Trivandrum – Kannur Express has been cancelled

Train Number 16348/16349 Trivandrum – Madurai Nilambur Road Express has been cancelled

Train Number 16355 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Express has been cancelled

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 13351 Tata Dhanbad – Alleppey Express train service has been partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Alleppey.

Train Number 12521 Barauni – Ernakulam Rapti Sagar Express train service has been partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Ernakulam.

Train Number 12522 Ernakulam – Barauni Rapti Sagar Express train service, which is scheduled to leave Ernakulam today, has been partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Coimbatore, and it will originate from Coimbatore Junction.

Train Number 12081 Kannur – Trivandrum Jan Shatabdi Express train service has been partially cancelled between Tirur and Trivandrum. A passenger special train service will be operated between Tirur and Trivandrum Central.

Train Number 19332 Indore – Kochuveli Indore Express train service has been partially cancelled between Kozhikkode and Kochuveli.

Train Number 16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Trivandrum Netravathi Express train service has been partially cancelled between Kozhikkode and Trivandrum.

Train Number 16859 Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Express has been partially cancelled between Shoranur and Mangalore.

Train Number 22150 Pune Junction – Ernakulam train service has been partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Ernakulam.

Train Number 16311 Bikaner – Kochuveli Express train service has been partially cancelled between Kozhikkode and Kochuveli.

Trains Re-Scheduled and Diverted

Train Number 12431 Trivandrum – H.Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express train service has been rescheduled to leave Trivandrum Central at 10:30 PM and is diverted to run via Nagercoil Town, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Chennai Egmore, Tiruchchirappalli and Gudur.

Suspended Train services

All train traffic between Trivandrum – Ernakulam and Trivandrum via Kottayam has been suspended with immediate effect till 4:00 PM on August 17.

All train traffic between Ernakulam – Shoranur and Palghat has been suspended with immediate effect till 4:00 PM on August 17.

All train traffic between Palghat – Shoranur and Shoranur – Kozhikkode has been suspended with immediate effect till 4:00 PM on August 17.

Cancellation of Trains

Train Number 16347 Trivandrum – Mangalore Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 12624 Trivandrum – Chennai central Trivandrum Mail has been cancelled.

Train Number 12778 Kochuveli – Hubi Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 12623 Chennai Central – Trivandrum Triandrum Mail has been cancelled.

Train Number 12601 Chennai Central – Mangalore Mail has been cancelled.

Train Number 22638 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central West coast Super Fast Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16603 Mangalore – Trivandrum Maveli Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 12686Mangalore – Chennai Central Super Fast has been cancelled.

Train Number 16630 Mangalore Central – Trivandrum Central Malabar Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16348 Mangalore Central – Trivandrum Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16344/16350 Madurai – Nilambur – Trivandrum Express has been cancelled.

Trains Re-Scheduled and Diverted

Train Number 15905 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express has been rescheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 12:00 PM today and diverted via Nagercoil Town, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode.

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 12522 Ernakulam – Barauni Rapti Sagar Express train service has been partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Erode, and it will now originate from Erode.

Train Number 16343 Trivandrum – Madurai Amrita Express train service has been partially cancelled between Shoranur – Madurai.

Train Number 12695 Chennai Central – Trivandrum Central Superfast Express train service will run upto Palghat and return run as Train Number 12696 from Palghat o­n August 18 to the existing timings.

Train Number 12602 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central Super Fast mail train service has been partially cancelled between Kozhikkode – Chennai Central and same rake will be run as Passenger Special to Mangalore to the convenient time.

Train number 12685 Chennai-Mangalore will run up to Palakkad Junction and it will return today on the existing timings from Palakkad Junction.

Train number 22637 Chennai central –Mangalore West coast Superfast Express train service has been partially cancelled between Tiruppur and Mangalore.

Cancellation of Trains

Train Number 22659 Kochuveli – Dehradun Express train service has been cancelled.

Train Number 22678 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur AC Express train service has been cancelled.

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 17230 Hyderabad – Trivandrum Sabari Express train service has been at Salem and it has been partially cancelled between Salem and Trivandrum and will return as Train Number 17229 Trivandrum – Hyderabad Sabari Express train service from Salem on August 17.

Train Number 16526 KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari Island Express train service has been short terminated at Palghat and has been partially cancelled between Palghat and Kanniyakumari.

Train Number 16525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Island Express train service will run from Palghat to KSR Bengaluru. It has been partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Palghat.

Train Number 22677 Yeswantpur – Kochuveli Express train service has been short terminated at Coimbatore and has been partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Kochuveli.

Train Number 16360 Patna – Ernakulam Express train service has been short terminated at Coimbatore and it has been partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Ernakulam.

Train Number 22639 Chennai – Alleppey Express train service has been short terminated at Coimbatore and it has been partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Alleppey. Train Number 22640 Alleppey – Chennai Express train service will run from Coimbatore to Chennai. It has been partially cancelled between Alleppey and Coimbatore.

Train Number 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express train service will run upto Ernakulam and it has been partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Guruvayur.

Train Number 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express train service will be started from Ernakulam. It has been partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam.

Trains Diverted

Train Number 16315 KSR Bengaluru – Kochuveli Express has been diverted to run via Erode, Dindigul, Madurai, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Trivandrum.

Train Number 16381 Mumbai CST – Kanniyakumari Express has been diverted to run via Erode, Dindigul,Tirunelveli, Madurai, Nagercoil and Trivandrum.

Train Number 12626 New Delhi – Trivandrum Kerala Express has been diverted to run via Erode, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Madurai, Nagercoil and Trivandrum.

Train Number 22647 Korba – Trivandrum Express has been diverted to run via Erode, Dindigul, Madurai, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Trivandrum.

Train Number 12625 Trivandrum – New Delhi Kerala Express has been diverted to run via Nagercoil, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Erode.

Train Number 16381 Kanniyakumari – Mumbai CST Express has been diverted to run via Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Erode.

Cancellation of Trains

Train Number 16859 Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Express has been cancelled.

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 12684 Banaswadi – Ernakulam Junction Express has been terminated at Erode.

Train Number 16855 Pondicherry- Mangalore Express has been short terminated at Salem and it has been partially cancelled between Salem and Mangalore. It will return as Train Number 16856 Mangalore – Pondicherry Express from Salem on August 17.

Train Number 16187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Junction Express has been terminated at Palakkad and it has been partially cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam. It will return as Train Number 16188 Ernakulam – Karaikal Express from Palakkad on August 17.

Cancellation of Trains

Train Number 16302 Trivandrum – Shoranur Venad Express has been cancelled

Train Number 16518 Yesvantpur – Kannur/Karwar Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 22610 Coimbatore – Mangalore Express Intercity Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16346 Trivandrum – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16791 Tirunelveli – Palakkad Palaruvi Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 17229 Trivandrum – Hyderabad Sebari Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 56323 Coimbatore – Mangalore Passenger train has been cancelled.

Train Number 56361 Shoranur-Ernakulam Passenger train has been cancelled.

Train Number 56600 Kozhikkode – Shoranur Passenger train has been cancelled.

Train Number 56604 Shoranur – Coimbatore Passenger train has been cancelled.

Train Number 56650 Kannur – Coimbatore Passenger train has been cancelled.

Train Number 56664 Kozhikkode – Thrissur Passenger train has been cancelled.

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 16527 Yesvantpur – Kannur Express has been terminated at Coimbatore and has been partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Kannur. It will return as Train Number 16528 Kannur – Yesvantpur from Coimbatore o­n August 17.

Train Number 12257 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli has been terminated at Salem and has been partially cancelled between Salem and Kochuveli. It will return as Train Number 12258 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur from Salem o­n August 17.

Passengers Specials

One Passenger special train service will run between Coimbatore – Nagercoil.

One Passenger special train service will run between Palakkad – Coimbatore.

One Passenger special train service will run between Coimbatore – Palakkad.

One Passenger special train service will run between Ernakulam- Chennai Egmore via Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Tiruchchirappalli.

Cancellation of Trains

Train Number 16860 Mangalore – Chennai Egmore Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16605 Mangalore Central– Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16649 Mangalore – Nagercoil Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 22609 Mangalore – Coimbatore Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 12081 Kannur – Trivandrum Jan Shatabdi Express has been cancelled.

Train Number 16308 Kannur – Alleppey Express has been cancelled.

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express that left Hazrat Nizamuddin o­n August 14 may be short terminated at Kozhikkode.

Train Number 12618 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Express may be short terminated at Kozhikkode.

Train Number 16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – TrivandrumNetravathi Express may be short terminated at Kozhikkode.

Train Number 22149 Ernakulam – Pune Junction Express started from Kozhikkode at 8:50 AM on August 17.