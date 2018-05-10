Cancellation of RAC, Wait-Listed Tickets; here are some useful guidelines and refund procedure

When a passenger wants to cancel a RAC ticket or wait-listed ticket, the amount is refunded after deducting a clerkage charge.

Do you want to cancel your Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) ticket but don’t know how to cancel it? Don’t worry as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows railway passengers to cancel their ticket through online Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). When a passenger wants to cancel a RAC ticket or wait-listed ticket, the amount is refunded after deducting a clerkage charge. For RAC or wait-listed ticket cancellation of all air-conditioned classes, the clerkage charge is of Rs 60 per passenger. However, railways will not provide any refund on RAC e-tickets if the ticket is not cancelled or TDR is not filed up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Interestingly, in some special cases, even when the chart is prepared but the passenger cannot travel after booking the ticket, an online TDR can be filed. In order to file online TDR, the passenger has to select ‘File Ticket Deposit Receipt’ (TDR) from ‘Services’ menu. In case the ticket has been booked at old website, the passenger will have to go to ‘Old Transaction History’ from ‘My Transactions’ menu. Once the passenger gets the password verified, he/she will have to select ‘File TDR’ link in the left panel under the ‘My Transactions’ menu. To process the refund, the claim will be forwarded to concerned railways by IRCTC. Following this, the refund money will be credited back to the same account of the passenger through which the payment was made while booking the ticket, after receiving the same from the concerned Railways.

In case of group travel where some of the passengers have confirmed reservation while other passengers are on RAC list or waiting list, then for RAC or wait-listed passengers, a certificate will be obtained from the TTE and refund of the amount will be processed online through TDR. However, the online TDR will have to be filed up to 72 hours of the actual arrival of the train at passengers’ destination. Moreover, the original certificate, which has been issued by the TTE shall be sent to Group General Manager or IT of IRCTC, Internet Ticketing Centre in New Delhi, through post.