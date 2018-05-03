By end 2018, Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train trip in just 13 hours? This is Indian Railways new experiment

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train between Bandra Terminus and Hazrat Nizamuddin will soon be tested with two engines – one at the rear and one at the front.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express set for a new experiment by Indian Railways – one that will leave passengers very happy! For the first time in Indian Railways, an engine will be attached to both the front and the rear of a passenger train in order to increase speed and reduce travel time. Financial Express Online has learnt that the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train between Bandra Terminus and Hazrat Nizamuddin will soon be tested with two engines – one at the rear and one at the front. While the exact time saving from the experiment will only be known after trials are conducted, sources told FE Online that anywhere between half an hour to one hour may be saved. This means that the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bandra Terminus Special Rajdhani Express that presently takes around 14 hours to travel between the two cities, may take just 13 hours!

In 2017, Indian Railways had introduced a Special Rajdhani Express between Bandra Terminus and Hazrat Nizamuddin that was hauled by two engines and hence took around 14 hours, as compared to the other Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express that takes around 16 hours. However, in this Special Rajdhani, both engines were attached on the front. In this trial, the engines will be attached at either end of the Rajdhani Express and the train will be hauled by a “push and pull” technology. “It will take around a month or month-and-a-half for us to modify the coaches of the existing Rajdhani Express to try out this new technique. That’s because we will do it without disrupting the schedule of the train. Once the train is ready then several trials on braking and speed will be carried out,” Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of Western Railway told FE Online. “The maximum permissible speed on the Delhi-Mumbai route is 130 kmph, so that will be tested,” he added.

Recently, the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express that takes 16 hours, was upgraded to “Gold” standards under Indian Railways Operation Swarn for premium trains. The Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route is a crucial one for Indian Railways as it connects two of the most important cities in the country. The Railway Board has recently cleared a plan to fence around 500 km of the over 1,300 km route. This would prevent entry of humans and cattle on the track, hence enhancing safety and also allowing for higher speeds on longer stretches. Eventually the plan is to upgrade the tracks to take speeds of up to 160 kmph – a step that would allow for a 12 hour journey between Mumbai and Delhi.