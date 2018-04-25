Buying train ticket on IRCTC website or app? Pay these transaction charges for digital payment

The State Bank of India and Associates, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Karnataka Bank, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank charge Rs 10 per transaction.

Every time a railway passenger buys a train ticket through Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app using digital payment methods, a nominal amount is deducted for payments made through net banking, credit cards or debit cards, e-wallets etc. For net banking, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda charge Rs 10 per transaction plus applicable taxes. The State Bank of India and Associates, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Karnataka Bank, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank charge Rs 10 per transaction. The Federal Bank, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Vijaya Bank, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak), ICICI Bank, Central Bank of India and Airtel Payments Bank charge Rs 10 plus applicable taxes. For Karur Vysya Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashatra, IDBI Bank, South Indian Bank and City Union Bank, transaction charges are Nil. For IMPS, Rs 5 is charged for TXN amount upto Rs 5000 and Rs 10 for above. The Yes Bank charges Rs 5 per transaction plus applicable taxes. The Nepal SBI Bank charges NPR 19 per transaction plus exchange commission and applicable taxes.

For payment gateway, credit or debit cards, visa/master card transactions:

ICICI BANK charge is 1.8 % plus applicable taxes for all domestic credit cards, 0.25 % plus applicable taxes, for all domestic debit cards transactions amount upto Rs 1,000, 0.50 % plus applicable taxes, for amount between Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,000 and 1% plus applicable taxes for amount above Rs. 2,000.

CITI BANK charge is 1.8 % plus applicable taxes for all domestic credit cards and Nil for all domestic debit cards upto Rs 1 Lakh.

HDFC BANK charge is 1.8 % plus applicable taxes for all domestic Credit Cards and Nil for all domestic debit Cards.

The American Express charge is 1.8 % of transaction amount.

AXIS BANK charge is 1.65 % plus applicable taxes for all Master/Visa credit cards and Nil for all domestic debit cards. The RuPay Card, powered by Kotak Bank does not charge for upto Rs 1 Lakh.

For payment with Debit Card with PIN:

Transaction charges are Nil for State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and AXIS Bank. For Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank and United Bank of India, transaction charges are Nil upto Rs 1 Lakh. Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, charge Rs 10 per transaction. Andhra Bank, ICICI Bank and Central Bank of India charge Rs 10 plus applicable taxes. For transaction amount upto Rs 2,000, Indian Bank does not charge and for transaction amount above Rs 2,000, the bank charges Rs 10. The CITI Bank charges Rs 10 or 1.8 %, whichever is higher plus applicable taxes.

For payment made through Wallets/ Cash Cards:

Oxigen Wallet, Paytm Wallet, Mobikwik Wallet, Paytm Wallet, Freecharge Wallet, 1.80 % plus applicable taxes is charged. For ITZ Cash Card, Rs 10 or 1.5 % (whichever is lower) is charged. For I Cash Card, 1.5 % is charged per transaction. Transaction charges are Nil for mRUPEE Wallet. SBI Buddy charge Rs 10 per transaction plus applicable taxes. OLAMONEY Wallet charge is of 1.30 % plus applicable taxes. Airtel Money charge is of 0.75 % plus applicable taxes. The IRCTC Union Bank prepaid (RuPay) charge Rs 10 plus applicable taxes. The transaction charge of IRCTC eWallet service is of Rs 10 and transaction charges are 2.8 % on payment in 3 EMI with Citibank Card. Under Bharat QR / Scan & Pay system, AXIS PG (mVisa / Scan & Pay) charge Rs 10 per transaction plus Applicable Taxes and Atom – Bharat QR charge 1.75 % plus Applicable Taxes.

Under Pay On Delivery / Paylater system:

Pay-On-Delivery, powered by Anduril Technologies, Rs 90 plus Applicable Taxes for TXN Amount upto Rs 5000 is charged and Rs 120 plus Applicable Taxes is charged for above. The ePaylater, powered by Arthashastra Fintech Pvt. Ltd charge is 3.50 % plus Applicable Taxes. Transaction Charges are Nil for payment using BHIM, powered by AXIS BANK, also accepts UPI. For mobile apps such as PayU Money M, Mobikwik Wallet M and Airtel Money, transaction charges are of 1.8 % of net amount plus GST as applicable. For JIO Money and Ola Money, Transaction charges of 1.30 % of net amount plus GST as applicable, is charged. For Pay-On-Delivery, transaction charges are of Rs 90 for Amount upto Rs 5000 and Rs 120 for Amount above Rs 5000 plus GST as applicable, is charged.

Under Multiple Payment Service:

Payment through PAYTM M, transaction Charge is of Rs 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for amount upto Rs 100000, For Other options 1.8% of net amount GST as applicable. For payment through Zaakpay PG, transaction charge is of Rs 5 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amount upto Rs 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.26% of net amount GST as applicable. For PayU Money, transaction charge is of Rs 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for amount upto Rs 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amount GST as applicable. For Razorpay, transaction charge is of Rs 10 for Net Banking, For UPI: NIL for amount upto Rs 2000 and Rs 10 for amount above Rs 2000, For Debit Cards: NIL for amount upto Rs 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.8 % of net amount GST as applicable. For payment through PAYTM WALLET, transaction charge is of 1.8 % of net amount plus GST as applicable.