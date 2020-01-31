Bullet train to Varanasi, Chennai, Amritsar! Indian Railways eyes 6 more bullet train corridors; routes here

Depending on the traffic potential and the feasibility, the routes listed below will be finalised for high-speed (over 300 kmph speed) or semi-high speed (between 160-250 kmph speed).

Indian Railways gears up to build 6 more bullet train corridors! Even as India’s first bullet train project eyes completion by 2023, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has sanctioned the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 6 more high-speed rail projects. VK Yadav, Chairman Railway Board told Financial Express Online that the DPRs will be ready in 1-2 years and they will define the feasibility of a bullet train corridor on the route and the traffic potential as well. The funding for the projects can be finalised once the DPRs are ready, he told Financial Express Online.

Indian Railways bullet train corridors: Full list of proposed routes, stations

Indian Railways has sanctioned DPRs for the following six high-speed railway corridors. Depending on the traffic potential and the feasibility, the routes listed below will be finalised for high-speed (over 300 kmph speed) or semi-high speed (between 160-250 kmph speed).

Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi (865 kilometres distance)

(865 kilometres distance) Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad (886 kilometres distance)

(886 kilometres distance) Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur (753 kilometres distance)

(753 kilometres distance) Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad (711 kilometres distance)

(711 kilometres distance) Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru (435 kilometres distance)

(435 kilometres distance) Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar (459 kilometres distance)

With speeds of over 300 kmph, the bullet train corridors will help cut down travel time drastically, and according to Indian Railways the routes have been chosen keeping in mind the high demand for train tickets on the route. Indian Railways has been losing out to the aviation sector and the bullet train corridors are aimed at catering to the demand for fast travel on major routes.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is hopeful that 90% of land acquisition work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will be complete in another 6 months time. “That’s when we can start the physical work for the bullet train project, the bids have been invited and the tenders are likely to open in March,” Yadav said. The 508 kilometres long high-speed rail corridor will reduce the train travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to just 2 hours, which is comparable to airlines.