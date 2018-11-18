Bullet train project: NHSRCL employees handed over Japanese language proficiency certificate; what that means

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 12:12 AM

The training programme on Japanese language and culture has been developed by the Japan Foundation.

railways, railway sector, railway industry, bullet trainsThe high-speed rail technology is being adopted from Japanese Shinkansen train technology. (Representative image)

To ensure better coordination between officials working on the bullet train project, its implementing authority NHSRCL organised a Japanese language and culture learning training programme for its men and gave away proficiency certificates to 35 personnel on Saturday, according to a release.

The high-speed rail technology is being adopted from Japanese Shinkansen train technology, hence there was a need of inter-country exchanges between the officials of two countries, which would be facilitated by proficiency in Japanese language and empathetic understanding of their culture, the release said.

The training programme on Japanese language and culture has been developed by the Japan Foundation which is based on the established standards for Japanese Language Education.

“The study material is designed with an emphasis on using Japanese language for oral communication, and better understanding the Japanese culture,” it said.

Several employees of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) from its project offices in Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat and corporate office in Delhi, including the Managing Director of the organisation, have completed this five-month course, the release said.

“Similar course would continue to be organised for all the employees. The next course is scheduled to start from December 2018. NHSRCL will also give preference to job applicants who have Japanese language proficiency,” said NHSRCL Managing Director Achal Khere.

The Director for Japanese Language of the Japan Foundation, Noguchi Kousuke, said, “We hope that the NHSRCL employees who took the course will continue to learn the language and also the culture, and contribute to the success of the High Speed Rail project.”

NHSRCL is a joint sector company of Government of India and participating state governments formed for implementation of the High Speed Train Corridor Project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

