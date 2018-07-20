Bullet train project: Japanese delegation meets Thane civic chief; discusses facilities for station

The discussion mainly centred around facilities to be provided at Thane station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project, an official release of the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

A Japanese delegation held today discussion with Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on various aspects of the bullet train project. The discussion mainly centred around facilities to be provided at Thane station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project, an official release of the Thane Municipal Corporation said. The commissioner assured the delegation that the TMC civic corporation would render all possible assistance to the bullet train project. The delegation was led by Shantaro Kawahara and comprised officials from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the main funding agency of the project.

R P Singh, Project Director of the National High Speed Rail Nigam, was also present. The 500km route will have a dozen stations. Four of them – Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Boisar – fall in Maharashtra. The Thane station will be located at Mhatardi village.