Bullet Train project: Indian Railways readies for project commission; Maha govt to soon provide land

Indian Railways is eager to commission the bullet train project and is planning for it. According to Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board, the railways are waiting for the Maharashtra government to make the land for bullet train infrastructure available. Citing Kumar, news agency ANI said that the state government of Maharashtra has promised that they will ensure more than 80 per cent of the land is provided for laying bullet train tracks in the next four months.

Yadav highlighted that if Maharashtra gives the land soon, the project can be commissioned alongside Gujarat. The railway board is also preparing to have the bullet train run till Vapi (in Gujarat only) in the first phase of bullet train project. However, this will only be done if there is any delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra. So far, Indian Railways has acquired 23 per cent of the total 430 hectares of land needed in Maharashtra. In Gujarat, 950 hectares of land is needed to build the infrastructure and 82 per cent of this land has already been acquired.

It is to note that Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is India’s first attempt to provide high speed rail corridors in the country. The work for the railway lines has started in Gujarat. Both Indian and Japanese firms are much interested in participating in the country’s high speed project. The tender which is 21-km long tunnel, seven km of it will be constructed under the sea.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has already sanctioned the feasibility studies in order to build seven more bullet train corridors. Right now, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working on the execution of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. Yadav earlier noted that these new high-speed rail corridors are open to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.