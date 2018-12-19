Bullet train project: First consignment for training railway officials on special tracks arrives from Japan

As the country does not has the technology to manufacture slab tracks, as many as 20 slabs have been imported from Japan to train the trainees.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project gets big consignment from Japan! With India gearing up for its first-ever bullet train, work on developing a training institute in Vadodara, Gujarat is going on in full swing. The institute, worth Rs 600 crore is being set up in the campus of National Academy of Indian Railways, in order to train people on various operations that are required to run the high-speed train network efficiently. Recently, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the project received a big consignment from Japan. This included slab tracks, rails as well as other fixing components. The development of the project is being carried out in three packages, out of which, work on the first two packages is almost 50-60% complete.

While talking to Financial Express Online about the project, Deputy Chief Project Manager Anupam Awasthi said that in the first two phases, the corporation is developing the hostel building and setting up the slab track for training. The slab track which is going to be 100 metres long will include 50 metres straight track and 50 metres curved track. The slab track is being set up to provide training to those who will be recruited by NHSRCL for operation and maintenance of the bullet trains. He further said that the radius of the curve on the bullet train corridor will be around 6000 metres, which is a flat curve, unlike the sharp curves that could be seen in conventional Indian Railways. This is because the bullet train will run at a speed of 320 kmph.

As the country does not has the technology to manufacture slab tracks, as many as 20 slabs have been imported from Japan to train the trainees. In addition, 200 metres rail of JIS (Japan Industrial Standard) has been imported from Japan. Also, as India does not produce 13 mm diameter rebar, it has been imported as well.

Awasthi said that the slab track will include an embankment, filled with crushed stones. However, on the main line, elevated tracks will be used. In the training institute, the slab track is being laid on the ground over roadbed concrete. He further said that unlike normal Indian Railways, where sleepers are used to hold the rail, there will be no such component for the bullet train. Therefore, three kinds of inserts that are used in Japan have been imported, which will hold the rail on the slab track. He also added that the corporation is expecting the consignment of cement mortar by the end of this month, which will be embedded between the concrete bed and slab track. According to him, the main purpose of cement mortar is to provide resilience and dampness to the structure.

Meanwhile, the third package, which is going to be bigger than the first two, is stated to come up by early next year. It will include consignment for simulator as well as other signalling equipment to train staff in the institute.