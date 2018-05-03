Bullet train project: Day after Ahmed Patel raised questions, Indian Railways assures farmers will get higher compensation

“In case of land acquisition through consent, the land loser would get an additional 25 per cent of the market value of the land over and above the compensation entitled under Land Act, 2013,” the statement said. (Representative image from Indian Railways)

Farmers giving away land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will get an additional 25 per cent of the market value of the land over and above the compensation they were entitled to, the Railways said today, a day after Congress MP Ahmed Patel wrote to the Prime Minister expressing concern over the process of land acquisition for the ambitious project. In the statement, a spokesperson for the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRCL), which is implementing the high speed train corridor project, said due care had been taken to cause the least inconvenience to farmers and farm labourers and simultaneously protect their rights. In the letter to the PM, Patel had alleged that farmers’ representatives had complained that rules and procedures under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, were not being adhered to while land was being acquired for the project.

He claimed meetings were being conducted barely at a day’s notice, without appropriate publicity. Under the Gujarat government’s regulations, the need for mandatory consent of farmers and a social impact assessment had been done away with, Patel said. NHRCL clarified that land was being acquired under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Gujarat Amendment) Act, 2016, and maintained this was not a dilution of the 2013 Act. “The Amendment Act of Gujarat is not a diluted version of the 2013 Act.

In fact, through the Amendment Act, a new section – 23A — has been introduced to facilitate acquisition of land through consent. “In case of land acquisition through consent, the land loser would get an additional 25 per cent of the market value of the land over and above the compensation entitled under Land Act, 2013,” the statement said. The compensation to the farmers to be paid under the Gujarat Amendment Act, 2016, was higher than the payment worked out under Land Act, 2013, it said.

“The acquisition of land for the rail project of this scale has been kept (to the) bare minimum by constructing high speed lines on viaduct, thereby reducing the total land width being acquired for the project to only 17.5 metres,” NHSRCL spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said. He also said public consultation was being carried out in different stages and at various levels. “It is ensured that the farmers and other non-title holder such as farm labourers would be given a patient hearing and under no circumstances their rights would be trampled on,” he said.

The statement said a social impact assessment survey was also being carried out to ascertain loss of livelihoods and forests and the land losers would be suitably compensated to cover these losses under the provisions of Land Act, 2013. “Compensation will be given for loss of residential/commercial structures equivalent to replacement cost of the structure. Assistance will be given for shifting/ transportation also in addition to compensation for loss of trees or crops,” the statement said. Additionally, for restoration of livelihood, one member of each affected family would be trained in relevant skills. Monthly subsistence allowances will also be given to the affected wage earner, workers and employees for one year, the statement said.