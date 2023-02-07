Bullet Train in bullet points! Modi’s mega Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project on fast track; Details

The Indian Railways bullet train project, officially known as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, is a proposed high-speed rail corridor that aims to connect the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad in India. The Indian Railways bullet train project is an ambitious project that envisages to improve transportation infrastructure and connect the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad with high-speed trains. The project was expected to be completed by 2023, but now it will be finished by August 2026. It’s been delayed due to several other reasons.

Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad all the 6 cities will become one single economic zone because of high speed rail. That is the power of the high speed rail system. Wherever high speed rail was being developed, cities saw significant economic growth. So, it is not just high speed rail rather it is the overall growth of that region.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, there will be more high speed corridors, many such cities being identified and with all the latest technologies and construction methods that are being implemented for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, will also get in use for newer projects.

In the 2022-23 budget, the railway ministry had allotted Rs 5,000 crore for the project when the work was largely restricted to Gujarat.

What is the status of India’s Bullet Train Project?

In a latest development, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said that India’s bullet train project connecting the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be completed by August 2026.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is now progressing well and it is worth Rs 19,600 crore.

Construction on the project began in 2018 and was expected to be completed by 2023, but it’s been delayed due to various reasons.

The project was first proposed in 2013, and the Indian government has been working with Japan’s Shinkansen Technology to develop the project.

Overall physical progress of 24.73 per cent of the work was completed till December 31, 2022.

30.68 per cent of work was completed in Gujarat, 13.37 per cent work has been completed in Maharashtra, report by Ministry of Railways.

Bullet Train – Know the project details

High speed rail is not merely a transportation project, it is the overall economic growth of any region.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and generate economic growth in the region.

The proposed bullet train corridor is expected to cover a distance of approximately 508 km, and will include 12 stations along the route.

The trains are expected to run at speeds of up to 320 km/hour, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from the current 7-8 hours to just 2 hours.

The project is expected to cost around $17 billion, with the majority of funding coming from a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a joint venture of the Central government and the Indian Railways.

The NHSRCL is responsible for the planning, design, development, implementation, and maintenance of the bullet train project.

What are the major hurdles?

The bullet train project has faced criticism from some quarters, with concerns being raised about the high cost of the project, the displacement of people due to land acquisition, and the potential environmental impact of the project.

The main reason behind the slow work in Maharashtra is the obstacles created by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.