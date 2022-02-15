Bullet Train between Mumbai-Nagpur: Journey of 766 km to be covered in just 3.5 hours

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mumbai – Nagpur high speed rail corridor is being prepared by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited.

Mumbai-Nagpur Bullet Train! Soon, passengers can travel between Mumbai and Nagpur in less than four hours! Indian Railways had proposed to introduce high-speed rail services between Nagpur and Mumbai in Maharashtra. According to Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, the Mumbai – Nagpur Bullet Train services will cover a distance of around 766 kilometres in just 3.5 hours, along the soon-to-be-ready Samruddhi Expressway. At present, it takes approximately 12 hours to reach the city of Nagpur from Mumbai by road. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mumbai – Nagpur high speed rail corridor is being prepared by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is also implementing the country’s first, Mumbai – Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Last year, the officials said that a series of surveys have been completed for the Mumbai – Nagpur Bullet Train project, including the aerial survey, lidar survey, environmental impact assessment (EIA) as well as social impact assessment (SIA). The Mumbai – Nagpur high speed rail project will pass through as many as 10 districts. According to NHSRCL, the proposed plan for Mumbai Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor will connect the city of Mumbai with cities/towns like Nagpur, Wardha, Khapri Deport, Pulgoan, Malegaon Jahangir, Jalna, Karanja Lad, Mehkar, Shirdi, Nashik, Aurangabad, Igatpuri, Shahapur.

The aim of Samruddhi Expressway (Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg), which is being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, is to provide connectivity to the last mile with the best public transport facilities for easy and quick movement of both, people as well as goods. The Samruddhi Expressway is said to enable a large population in Maharashtra to have easy access to major centers in the state for a wide range of self employment as well as wage employment opportunities, trade, education, business, health care, and other necessary services.