Building rail infrastructure: Indian Railways have taken up 180 new line projects in various states

Railways have taken up 180 new line projects in several states which are in various stages of execution, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said today.

“Some of the projects fall in more than one state. Most of the new line projects have been taken up primarily on socio-economic considerations in backward and remote areas for the speedy development of economically backward areas,” the minister said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The completion of railway projects requires clearances from various departments of the state government and central ministries like acquisition of land, statutory clearances like forestry and wild life, shifting of utilities, he said.

The projects included 18 in Andhra Pradesh, 15 in Assam and Northeast Region, 34 in Bihar, 8 in Chattisgarh, 1 each in Delhi and Jammu- Kashmir, 4 in Gujarat, 7 in Haryana, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, , 14 in Jharkhand, 16 in Karnataka, 2 in Kerala, 12 in Maharashtra, 8 each in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 10 each in Odisha and Rajasthan, 6 in Punjab, 9 Telangana, 3 in Uttarakhand, 15 in Uttar Pradesh and 18 in West Bengal.