Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: IRCTC service gets swanky new LHB rake with passenger comforts; details here

IRCTC’s Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Indian Railways looks to promote tourism! Indian Railways has recently assigned a new LHB rake for IRCTC’s Buddhist Circuit tourist train. The announcement has been made by the Railway Ministry stating that the move to replace the old rake with a new one is aimed at improving the overall comfort level with specific emphasis on the ride quality. The train with all new set of coaches will include of four first AC Coaches, two second AC Coaches, two Dining Cars, one Kitchen Car along with one coach for staff. It is all set to serve the tourists from September 29, 2018 onwards.

In order to beautify the look, the e-ticking and catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC is planning to furnish the kitchen with modern equipment. For food lovers to enjoy best of the delicacies across the globe, the onboard menu is now likely to offer dishes from various international cuisines. According to the railways, the newly added facility of two dining cars shall enable more guests or tourists to dine at one go. With so many enhanced services introduced by the railways, tourists are likely to have a memorable experience visiting the various spots connected with the life of Lord Buddha.

In order to create awareness among tourists or passengers, Indian Railways is coming up with a dedicated official website irctcbuddhisttrain.com, including all the essential details about the train, itineraries, departure dates as well as package price which will empower customers to book the train tour themselves.

Interestingly, as a part of a special promotional drive, Indian Railways has introduced several offers. One is, for all scheduled departures, 10 per cent discount will be granted to Indian Nationals (including NRI, PIO, OCI). Also, there is another offer under which pay for one and the companion will pay 50 per cent only for six select departures. Additionally, the railways will also grant a discount of 10 per cent for a new booking with the reference of travelled guests on six selected departures.