Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: IRCTC offers big 50% discount! check fare, route details here

Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train – IRCTC offers big discount! Planning an Indian Railways’ journey by Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train? If yes, then you would be happy to know that the official e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a new scheme on Buddhist circuit tourist train. In a tweet posted on December 18, IRCTC announced that now a passenger can avail a discount of 50 per cent on their companion’s fare, while he/she books the journey on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. The iconic train service covers various destinations that are associated with Gautam Buddha’s life- Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti, Agra and Delhi.

The newly introduced Buddhist Special Tourist train has as many as 12 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with 4 AC- first class coaches, 2 AC-2 tier coaches, 2 power cars, 2 dining cars, 1 kitchen car and 1 staff car. Some of the interesting features of this train are:

Vinyl wrap depicting Indian monuments, dance forms, yoga postures etc. with the branding of Incredible India

Two AC restaurant cars with a seating capacity of 50 each

Seating arrangement in second AC coaches

The window blinds are electronically operated

Safety lockers provided for passengers

Air suspension provided for comfort and better ride quality

Bathrooms include shower facilities

The interiors are aesthetically appealing

The full-fledged kitchen car has ultra-modern equipment

The package price on the Buddhist Circuit Special Tourist Train is available on both, per night and full tour basis. However, the rates differ accordingly for both the options. According to the official website of the tourist train, for AC- first class, the prices are of $165 for per night and $1155 for full tour; for AC-2 tier, the prices are of $135 for per night and $945 for full tour; for AC- First Coupe, the prices are of $165 for per night and $1305 for full tour.