Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: IRCTC offers big 50% discount! check fare, route details here

IRCTC is offering a new scheme on Buddhist circuit tourist train. In a tweet posted on December 18, IRCTC announced that now a passenger can avail a discount of 50 per cent on their companion's fare, while he/she books the journey on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train.
Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train – IRCTC offers big discount! Planning an Indian Railways’ journey by Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train? If yes, then you would be happy to know that the official e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a new scheme on Buddhist circuit tourist train. In a tweet posted on December 18, IRCTC announced that now a passenger can avail a discount of 50 per cent on their companion’s fare, while he/she books the journey on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. The iconic train service covers various destinations that are associated with Gautam Buddha’s life- Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti, Agra and Delhi.
The newly introduced Buddhist Special Tourist train has as many as 12 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with 4 AC- first class coaches, 2 AC-2 tier coaches, 2 power cars, 2 dining cars, 1 kitchen car and 1 staff car. Some of the interesting features of this train are:
- Vinyl wrap depicting Indian monuments, dance forms, yoga postures etc. with the branding of Incredible India
- Two AC restaurant cars with a seating capacity of 50 each
- Seating arrangement in second AC coaches
- The window blinds are electronically operated
- Safety lockers provided for passengers
- Air suspension provided for comfort and better ride quality
- Bathrooms include shower facilities
- The interiors are aesthetically appealing
- The full-fledged kitchen car has ultra-modern equipment
The package price on the Buddhist Circuit Special Tourist Train is available on both, per night and full tour basis. However, the rates differ accordingly for both the options. According to the official website of the tourist train, for AC- first class, the prices are of $165 for per night and $1155 for full tour; for AC-2 tier, the prices are of $135 for per night and $945 for full tour; for AC- First Coupe, the prices are of $165 for per night and $1305 for full tour.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.