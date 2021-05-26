Bringing relief during Covid crisis, Indian Railways Oxygen Expresses deliver over 17000 MT life saving gas

Delivery of the life saving gas in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka crossed 1000 MT each.

Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express trains are bringing relief to states by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). Oxygen Express trains, so far, have delivered more than 17239 MT of oxygen in more than 1042 tankers to various states, according to the Railway Ministry. Till now, as many as 263 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey and brought relief to various states. Oxygen Express trains moved 680 MT of LMO from the states of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand in the last few hours before Cyclone gets stronger. As many as eight Oxygen Expresses moved from the region. Delivery of the life saving gas in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka crossed 1000 MT each.

Oxygen relief by the national transporter reached out to 14 states namely Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Kerala and Delhi. The Railway Ministry said that around 614 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1029 MT in Telangana, 80 MT in Assam, 246 MT in Kerala, 225 MT in Punjab, 886 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 1099 MT in Tamil Nadu, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1421 MT in Karnataka, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1911 MT in Haryana, 4820 MT in Delhi, 3649 MT in Uttar Pradesh and 633 MT in Madhya Pradesh.

Indian Railways has mapped various routes with LMO supply locations. The national transporter keeps itself ready with any emerging requirement of the states. With a load of 126 MT, Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries on 24 April in Maharashtra. To deliver LMO to the states, these trains are picking up oxygen from places such as Baroda, Hapa, Mundra in the West and Tatanagar, Angul, Rourkela, Durgapur in the East. Also, in a bid to ensure that these Oxygen Express trains reach their destinations in the fastest time possible, the national transporter is creating new standards as well as setting up unprecedented benchmarks in running these services.