Breathtaking train ride! Indian Railways services in Kashmir valley resume; details of train numbers, timings

Indian Railways services between Srinagar to Baramulla resumes from today

Indian Railways has resumed railway services in the snow-laden Kashmir Valley! The Indian Railways services in Kashmir Valley have resumed starting from today, i.e., November 12, 2019, over three months after suspension due to the abrogation of Article 370. An Indian Railways official told Financial Express Online that train services between Srinagar to Baramulla have begun from today. Following the season’s first snow in the valley, Indian Railways authorities conducted the track inspection as well as the trial run of trains in Srinagar yesterday.

The railway official added that even though train services from Srinagar to Baramulla have resumed today, services till Banihal will be started at a later stage. The track inspection and the trial runs till the Banihal route will be conducted later.

According to the Railway Ministry, the details of train numbers and timings of services between Srinagar-Baramulla starting from November 12, 2019 are as follows:

Train number 74619 will depart from Srinagar from 10:05 AM and will arrive Baramulla at 11:45 AM

Train number 74618 will depart from Baramulla at 11:55 AM, and will arrive Srinagar at 1:40 PM

Train number 74637 will depart from Srinagar at 11:10 AM and will arrive Baramulla at 12:55 PM

Train number 74640 will depart from Baramulla at 1:05 PM and will arrive Srinagar at 2:45 PM

An official spokesperson was quoted in a recent PTI report saying that the railway authorities had been directed by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan to conduct railway track inspection within this week. According to the report, the train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended on August 5, 2019.

According to the spokesperson, the Commissioner gave the directions during a meeting with railway officials. The meeting which was held to discuss restoration of rail services in Kashmir Valley was also attended by the concerned district administration and senior police officers. Khan held a discussion with the officers and also reviewed measures for restoring the train service in the Valley, he said. Following the discussion, the Divisional Commissioner also passed various instructions, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was recently reviewed by Prime Narendra Modi along with other infrastructure projects. The Katra-Banihal section is likely to be completed by next year.