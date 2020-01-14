Breathtaking sight! World’s highest Indian Railways Chenab bridge set to be an engineering marvel; see pics

Being called an engineering marvel, the project is expected to open the way for tourism, industry and development in the region.

The world’s highest railway bridge – Chenab bridge will be a breathtaking sight! The Chenab bridge will connect the valley of Kashmir to the rest of the country through the Indian Railways network by December 2021. Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry shared some pictures from the construction site, informing about the current progress of the Chenab bridge project. According to the ministry, the upcoming Chenab bridge will be five times the height of Qutub Minar in New Delhi and 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Being called an engineering marvel, the project is expected to open the way for tourism, industry and development in the region.

Recently, Konkan Railway Chairman Sanjay Gupta was quoted in a PTI report saying that the construction of the bridge over Chenab river is the most challenging task of the Kashmir railway link project, undertaken in the 150-year-long history of the national transporter. While elaborating, the Chairman informed that being developed in hostile terrain, the massive arch-shaped structure has used more than 5,462 tonnes of steel. The bridge will be 359 metres above the river bed. Also, he claimed that the bridge has been designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 260 km per hour. The 1.315-kilometre long “engineering marvel” will connect Bakkal in Katra to Kauri in Srinagar, Gupta said.

The Chenab bridge, a part of Indian Railways’ Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, forms an important link in the 111 kilometres long stretch between Katra and Banihal. After the development of the bridge, it will surpass the record of China’s Beipan river Shuibai rail bridge.

Gupta further said that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project is important as it will offer an alternative and a reliable transportation system to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, by joining Kashmir Valley to the network of Indian Railways.