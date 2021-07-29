Braithwaite nears deal with Ukraine for 5,000 railway wagons

Braithwaite will only supply the wagon frames without any wheels and that too would be supplied in parts and pieces, Braithwaite’s chairman and MD Yatish Kumar told FE.
Railway PSU Braithwaite & Co is close to clinching a deal with the Ukranian Railways for supply of 5,000 wagons, the biggest export order it would execute after it had exported 350 bogies to Myanmar last year.
The size of the deal could be Rs 1,300-1,400 crore and it would be finalised after an Ukranian team visits India and makes an assessment of Braithwaite’s facilities.
Braithwaite will only supply the wagon frames without any wheels and that too would be supplied in parts and pieces, Braithwaite’s chairman and MD Yatish Kumar told FE.
He said the company at present has a CEO, deputed by Indian Railways, to pursue export markets. The office has been set up in Mumbai. Besides, Braithwaite is in talks with the Central Ware Housing Corporation ( CWC) to utilise its spare land, partly leased out by the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust (SMP) and partly by the West Bengal government.
Braithwaite is also entering the construction vertical with a first order of Rs 100 crore.
