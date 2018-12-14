Boosting business! Indian Railways gives 25% haulage discount to privately owned empty containers, flat wagons

Though the step has been taken by the national transporter especially for small and medium businessman and importers, it is being said that it will ultimately benefit the customers.

For all small and medium businessmen and entrepreneurs, Indian Railways has great news! A major step has been taken by Indian Railways to provide a big relief to small and medium businessman particularly importers. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has announced a discount of 25 per cent in haulage charge for privately owned empty containers and flat wagons. Though the step has been taken by the national transporter especially for small and medium businessman and importers, it is being said that it will ultimately benefit the customers. A Railway Ministry official told Financial Express Online that the move is expected to increase loading in both EXIM and domestic segments of container traffic.

Recently, a circular has been issued by the Railway Board, asking all the zones of Indian Railways to refer to the circular regarding ‘Haulage Charge per TEU’ for the movement of containers in privately owned wagons. Further, in the circular, the Railway Board said that the matter has been reviewed and stated that the national transporter has decided to grant a discount of 25 per cent on the extant haulage rate per TEU for the movement of containers that are empty. In addition to this, the Railway Board said that the railways has also decided to grant a discount of 25 per cent on the extant haulage rate per TEU for the movement of empty flat wagons.

According to the Railway Board, these above-mentioned instructions will come into force with effect from 1 January 2019 and will remain valid for one whole year, that is up to 31 December 2019. Also, it has been stated that a review meeting will be conducted by the railways after 30 June 2019. Therefore, all the zones of Indian Railways’ network have been asked to continuously assess the impact of discount granted on the extant haulage rate per TEU for the movement of empty containers as well as empty flat wagons and submit their feedback to the Railway Board.