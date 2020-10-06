Boost to ‘Make in India’! Indian Railways registers big jump in freight loading in first four days of October

In the first four days of October 2020, the national transporter has registered freight loading of 12.77 Million tonnes.

Indian Railways records huge increase in freight loading! In the first four days of October, the national transporter has registered an impressive 15 per cent jump in freight loading, as compared to the same period last year, giving a boost to the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, from 1 October 2019 to 4 October 2019, Indian Railways had registered freight loading of 11.06 Million Tonnes, while in the first four days of October 2020, the national transporter has registered freight loading of 12.77 Million tonnes, thereby registering a jump of 15 per cent.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with top officials of the Coal and Power Sector in order to ensure consolidation of coal business of Indian Railways. He also discussed ways and means to further improve the joint operational productivity of the national transporter, coal and power sector concerning coal freight as coal accounts for around 50 per cent of Indian Railways’ freight. Last year, out of total freight loading of 1210 Million Tonnes, the total coal loading was of 587 Million Tonnes, according to the Railway Ministry. During the meeting, Goyal also called for coordinated operations among Indian Railways, Coal and Power entities to ensure maximum growth of these three sectors.

According to the ministry, in a remarkable turn around, Indian Railways earned an amount of Rs 9896.86 crores from freight loading in September 2020 which is also Rs 1180.57 crores higher as compared to the earnings of last year for the same period. Last year, the national transporter earned Rs 8716.29 crores during the same period. The ministry further stated that the increase in Indian Railways’ freight revenue is 13.54 per cent. Thus, with an increase in coal loading, there will be a significant positive impact on Indian Railways’ freight revenues, the Railway Ministry added.