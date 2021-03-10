Boost to ‘Make in India’! Indian Railways 3000 HP cape gauge locomotive to flag off for export to Mozambique

The 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive has been manufactured under the Modi government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. (representational image)

Indian Railways 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive: Boost to ‘Make in India’ policy! Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with Minister of Transport and Communications, Government of Mozambique, Janfar Abdulai will flag off state-of-the-art 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive today through video conferencing. The 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive has been developed by Indian Railways and it will be flagged off for export to Mozambique. According to details provided by the Railway Ministry, the 3000 HP AC-AC traction cape gauge diesel locomotive is designed and developed by Indian Railways’ Banaras Locomotive Works in a record time of 14 months. The 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive has been manufactured under the Modi government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

According to the Railway Ministry, the first batch of two 3000 HP AC-AC traction cape gauge diesel locomotives is being exported to Mozambique as part of total order of six locomotives as well as 90 stainless steel passenger coaches. In these locomotives, state-of-the-art technology and facilities have been used. The loco is compliant with noise, vibration and harness standards. The locomotive has been equipped with air-conditioned cab, bio vaccum toilet, refrigerator, hot plate and ergonomic seats. The 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotives are cost effective and are at par with international standards, the ministry stated.

Last year, the Railway Ministry had announced to hand over diesel locomotive sets to Mozambique. The Railway Ministry had said that Mozambique Railways will get diesel locomotive sets from Rail Wheel Factory (RCF), Bengaluru. Indian Railways’ RCF in Bengaluru has paved the way for exports to other nations through swift production of 90 wheels and 45 axles in total, which was said to be assembled at Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi. Earlier, the national transporter had handed over 10 Broad Gauge locos to the neighbouring nation, Bangladesh. The WDM3D type Broad Gauge locomotives have a 3300 HP engine and were designed for a speed of 120 km per hour.