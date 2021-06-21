Boost to Digital India! Indian Railways’ all 15 Kashmir Valley stations get integrated with rail WiFi network

On World WiFi Day, Srinagar and 14 railway stations of the Kashmir Valley have become a part of one of the world's largest integrated public WiFi networks.

Giving a boost to Digital India, Indian Railways celebrates World WiFi Day on June 20 by integrating all 15 railway stations in the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar with the vast 6021 stations WiFi network of the national transporter. The public WiFi facility- RailWire, established by RailTel, is now available at all 15 Kashmir stations namely Baramula, Pattan, Hamre, Mazhom, Budgam, Pampore, Srinagar, Kakapora, Sadura, Avantipura, Anantnag, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Qazigund and Banihal, spread out in four District Headquarters – Srinagar, Banihal, Qazigund and Budgaon. The Wifi facility was already available at 15 railway stations in the Union Territory of Jammu – Kathua, Chhan Arorian, Budhi, Hira Nagar, Samba, Ghagwal, Vijaypur, Bari Brahman, Sangar, Jammu Tawi, Bajalta, Ram Nagar, Manwal.

According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, WiFi plays a crucial role in connecting the people. The internet service is also bridging the digital divide between urban and rural India at a rapid pace. On World WiFi Day, Srinagar and 14 railway stations of the Kashmir Valley have become a part of one of the world’s largest integrated public WiFi networks connecting over 6000 railway stations. With this, all the Valley railway stations now have public WiFi facility.

According to the Railway Ministry, the WiFi facility at stations will be available to anyone who has a smartphone with a working mobile connection for KYC considerations. Access to WiFi service connect communities and also opens up a world of opportunity for growth and innovation. The World WiFi Day celebration this year stresses the need to accelerate access to affordable WiFi facility to bridge the digital divide, the ministry said. The national transporter is working towards transforming railway stations across the country into digital hub by providing public WiFi facility at railway stations and 6021 railway stations in India are live with RailTel’s RailWire WiFi facility, the ministry added.