Boost for North-East! Indian Railways Jiribam-Imphal rail line project set for completion soon

Indian Railways network in North-East region set for a massive boost with Jiribam-Imphal Rail Line project! Recently, VK Yadav, Chairman Railway Board inspected the progress of the upcoming 110-km long Jiribam-Imphal railway line project. The crucial infrastructure project will provide railway connectivity to Imphal, the capital of Manipur and boost the state’s economy. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, the rail line project is being developed at a cost of Rs 12,524 crore and it is targeted for completion in March 2022. The rail line includes 62 km of tunnels and as many as 139 bridges!

A few days ago, it was reported that the last Open Web Girder of Bridge Number 44 was launched successfully on 14 February 2020, which is the first-ever over 100 metres tall Pier Bridge of Jiribam-Imphal new line on Indian Railways network. The rail line will connect the state of Manipur to the rest of the country through the Indian Railways network. The rail line, which has been declared as a national project was taken up in 2008.

A part of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line, bridge number 164 of the project will be the tallest girder railway bridge of the Indian Railways network. The girder bridge twill have a pier height almost twice as high as Qutub Minar- 141 metres. Also, three IITs of the country – Roorkee, Guwahati, and Kanpur are associated with the Jiribam-Imphal rail line project in terms of technical support and proof-checking of designs to make the bridge sustainable as well as cost-efficient.

Meanwhile, Railway Board Chairman also inspected the 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang new rail line project. The project is being executed at a cost of around Rs 5,021.45 crore. Once completed, the rail line will provide Indian Railways connectivity as well as boost the economy of Mizoram. Yadav also inspected Tunnel Number 20.