Boost for farmers! Indian Railways to run first Kisan Rail special service between Maharashtra-Bihar; details

Indian Railways’ first Kisan Rail: Big relief for farmers! Now, vegetables, fruits, etc., will reach the consumers easily on time. Indian Railways is all set to run its first timetabled “Kisan Rail” special parcel service. Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry is introducing the first Kisan Rail service from Devlali in the state of Maharashtra to Danapur in the state of Bihar on 7 August 2020 at 11:00 AM. According to the national transporter, the train will reach Danapur in Bihar at 6:45 PM, on the next day covering the entire rail journey of 1,519 kilometres in 31:45 hours. The Kisan Rail, which comprises 10 parcel vans and one luggage cum brake van, will run on a weekly basis.

According to details shared by Indian Railways, over the Central Railway zone, the Bhusawal Division is primarily an Agro-based division. The city of Nasik in Maharashtra and its surrounding region produces a huge quantity of fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, onions, other perishables, as well as other agro products. Mainly, these perishable items are transported to areas around Allahabad, Patna, Satna, Katni, etc. The Kisan Rail special parcel service has been provided scheduled halts at Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Buxar and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar.

According to the national transporter, with local farmers, loaders, APMC, and individuals, aggressive marketing is being done. Apart from aggressive marketing, wide publicity is also being done in print media and electronic media. Indian Railways also stated that demand is being aggregated.

It is being expected that the Kisan Rail train service will be patronized well and also, it will be a great help to farmers, as the freight of this train service will be charged at ‘P’ Scale, Indian Railways added. The Kisan Rail service was proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.