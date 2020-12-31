Booking online train tickets to be easier! Indian Railways launches upgraded IRCTC website, app; see features

Today, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched the revamped IRCTC website, which will offer “Best-in-class” features.

IRCTC Website revamped: Indian Railways’ New Year gift for passengers! Following the Modi government’s vision of ‘Digital India’, Indian Railways has upgraded its e-ticketing IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and the Rail Connect Mobile App. Today, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched the revamped IRCTC website, which will offer “Best-in-class” features. According to the Railway Ministry, the upgraded and enhanced e-ticketing IRCTC website and its mobile application aim to provide passengers with best in class user experience amongst various other online ticketing and travel websites. Take a look at some of the salient features of the revamped IRCTC web portal: