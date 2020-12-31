Booking online train tickets to be easier! Indian Railways launches upgraded IRCTC website, app; see features

The upgraded and enhanced e-ticketing IRCTC website and its mobile application aim to provide passengers with best in class user experience amongst various other online ticketing and travel websites.
IRCTC Website revamped: Indian Railways’ New Year gift for passengers! Following the Modi government’s vision of ‘Digital India’, Indian Railways has upgraded its e-ticketing IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and the Rail Connect Mobile App. Today, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched the revamped IRCTC website, which will offer “Best-in-class” features. According to the Railway Ministry, the upgraded and enhanced e-ticketing IRCTC website and its mobile application aim to provide passengers with best in class user experience amongst various other online ticketing and travel websites. Take a look at some of the salient features of the revamped IRCTC web portal:
Complete User personalization will be connected to the user login.
The booking of meals, retiring rooms as well as hotels have been integrated and can be directly done along with the ticket booking, thus the revamped website will provide a one-stop solution for the traveller’s needs.
Passenger will be given predictive entry suggestions using AI when he/she is entering the station. The move will significantly reduce the hassle in searching stations as well as save time in ticket booking.
The checking of the refund status has been made simpler on the user accounts page. Earlier, this facility was not accessible easily on the website.
Just by automatically entering relevant details, ‘Regular’ or ‘Favorite’ journeys can be booked easily.
To minimize the time used by passengers, train search and selection has been simplified by putting the information on one page.
All information has been made available on one page, including availability for all class are displayed along with respective train fares. Passengers or IRCTC users just need to scroll the page and select to ‘Book’ the desired train and class.
To provide availability status, a ‘cache system’ has been introduced in the backend. This feature will prevent delays in loading availabilities.
The ‘confirmation probability’ of the train ticket is displayed in case of waitlisted tickets. Previously, this had to be checked separately for each waitlist status.
On the revamped website, availability of tickets for other dates can be toggled on the page itself.
Prompts during the process of ticket booking for making it easy for those who are less computer familiar users.
The details of the railway journey will be shown on the payment page as well. If there are any typographical errors, it will prompt the user to check and rectify. However, these corrections can be corrected only by visiting a PRS centre.
The new revamped IRCTC website has been provided with in-built features for enhancing cyber security by utilizing appropriate captchas.