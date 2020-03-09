Booking IRCTC e-ticket, tatkal ticket? Top 11 steps by Indian Railways to check touts

Recently, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that several steps have been taken by Indian Railways to prevent such activities of unscrupulous elements including touts.
IRCTC e-tickets and tatkal tickets: For booking online train tickets, various instances of attempts to misuse the reservation system have been noticed by Indian Railways and IRCTC. Thus, in a bid to prevent the activities of unscrupulous elements or touts in the booking of e-tickets including tatkal tickets, the e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has deployed several checks. Recently, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that several steps have been taken by Indian Railways to prevent such activities of unscrupulous elements including touts. Some of the key steps are as follows:
- IRCTC has restricted the bookings to only two Tatkal tickets per user between 1000 hours and 1200 hours.
- IRCTC has introduced Random Security Question for booking of Tatkal tickets.
- The retail service providers (agents) have been restricted to booking only one tatkal ticket per day per train.
- A person can create only one IRCTC User ID on a given email ID and mobile number.
- A limit has been set of booking only six railway tickets by a user in a month. This has been increased to 12 tickets per month, only if the users have linked their IRCTC user ID with their Aadhaar number, and if at least one of them in the passenger list is verifiable through Aadhaar.
- IRCTC has restricted to the booking of only one ticket in one user login session except for return or onward journey between 0800 and 1200 hours.
- To check fraudulent booking through automation software, dynamic CAPTCHA has been introduced at three different places- registration, login and booking page.
- Now, IRCTC checks on the minimum time required to enter passenger details. Also, display of CAPTCHA has been provided at the time of e-ticket booking.
- The authorized agents of IRCTC have been restricted to book tickets during the first fifteen minutes of opening of Tatkal booking and Advance Reservation Period booking.
- Regular drives by RPF are being conducted against persons or agencies found involved in unauthorized ticket procuring and supplying.
- To detect the cases of illegal e-ticketing with follow up action, PRABAL query-based application is used for verification of IRCTC IDs.
