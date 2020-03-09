Booking IRCTC e-ticket, tatkal ticket? Top 11 steps by Indian Railways to check touts

IRCTC has restricted the bookings to only two Tatkal tickets per user between 1000 hours and 1200 hours.

IRCTC e-tickets and tatkal tickets: For booking online train tickets, various instances of attempts to misuse the reservation system have been noticed by Indian Railways and IRCTC. Thus, in a bid to prevent the activities of unscrupulous elements or touts in the booking of e-tickets including tatkal tickets, the e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has deployed several checks. Recently, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that several steps have been taken by Indian Railways to prevent such activities of unscrupulous elements including touts. Some of the key steps are as follows: