Booking IRCTC e-ticket for special passenger trains? You have to give your destination address; here’s why

IRCTC e-tickets alert for special passenger trains! Indian Railways has said that from May 13, passengers booking IRCTC e-tickets for special passenger trains will have to give their destination address as well in the booking form. This new measure has been introduced at the time of booking IRCTC next-generation e-tickets so that it helps Indian Railways in contact tracing, if required. Tickets for the special passenger train services which began on May 12 can only be booked online on the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app. All train ticket reservation counters at railway stations continue to remain closed. IRCTC or authorised railway agents are also not allowed to book tickets for these special passenger trains.
Initially, Indian Railways had not kept a provision for waitlisted tickets in these special trains. However, according to a new railway circular, for trains starting from May 22 the booking for which will begin on May 15, some waitlisted tickets will be allowed for special passenger trains with a maximum limit per class/category of travel. These limits are; 100 for AC-3 tier, 50 for AC-2 tier, 20 for First AC, 20 for Executive Chair Car, 100 for AC Chair Car and 200 for Sleeper.
Indian Railways is currently running only AC special trains, but the circular has defined waitlisted limits for more special trains that may be introduced in the due course of time. This hints at the possibility of special passenger trains with Sleeper and Chair Car coaches being run as well.
Meanwhile, the national transporter has also decided to cancel all tickets for regular trains that had been booked for travel till June 30. This does not include Shramik trains or special passenger trains. Passengers will be provided full automatic refund for tickets booked online or they can claim refund for counter tickets at a later date when counters open at stations.
