Booking a Rajdhani, Shatabdi or Duronto ticket? Fare to come down as IRCTC catering charges slashed from today

IRCTC food prices slashed! Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto train meal charges will come down from today, that is April 16. The revised rates for food and drinks on Rajdhani Express, Duronto and Shatabdi Express-type trains are as follows:

By: | Published: April 16, 2018 1:43 PM
IRCTC catering charges have been slashed For Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express-type trains, the catering services are pre-paid and in-built into the Indian Railways train ticket fares.

IRCTC food prices slashed! Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto train meal charges will come down from today, that is April 16. The Finance Ministry recently issued a clarification that the GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate applicable on food and drinks that is served to passengers on trains and even on platforms and railway stations by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will be at a uniform 5%. Earlier, a tax rate of 18% was applicable. This 5% tax rate is applicable for all food and beverage items that are sold by either IRCTC or Indian Railways and their licensees. This 5% tax rate will be applicable without input tax credit, the Finance Ministry has said. In this regard a letter was also issued to the Railway Board. On all Mail/Express trains the 5% tax rate became effective immediately since they offer food on a post-paid basis. However, for premium train services like Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express and Duronto trains, the revised rates come into effect for advanced reservation period today.

This is because for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express-type trains, the catering services are pre-paid and in-built into the Indian Railways train ticket fares. The revised rates for food and drinks on Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi Express-type trains are as follows: breakfast will be for Rs 90 in 1st AC and Executive chair cars, Rs 70 in 2nd AC, Ac-3 tier and Chair car and Rs 40 in Duronto Sleeper. In 1st AC and Executive chair car, the evening tea where dinner is served will be priced at Rs 45 and where dinner is not served it will be at Rs 70. In 2nd AC, AC-3 tier and Chair car, the evening tea will be for Rs 45 and in Duronto sleeper for Rs 20. The lunch/dinner prices will range from Rs 75 to Rs 140 depending on the type of train/coach. Combo meal prices will be at Rs 70 in all trains, except Duronto where this is not applicable. The full list of revised food and drinks rates on Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express trains are given below:

This 5% rate of GST is also applicable to meals and drinks on other premium trains such as Gatimaan Express, Shivalik and Tejas Express. The changes in food prices will be provided for these by the Zonal Railways to CRIS.

  1. bip j
    Apr 16, 2018 at 5:17 pm
    Availability Train Number: 22692 ( BANGLORE RJDHNI ), Class : 2A, Quota : GN Date 16-4-2018 17-4-2018 18-4-2018 19-4-2018 20-4-2018 21-4-2018 Availability CURR_AVBL-0167 Base Fare 1831 Reservation Charge 150 Superfast Charge 45 Other Charges 0 Tatkal Charge 0 Total GST 143 Catering charge # 225 Dynamic fare 5 Total Fare 3210 Train is empty (167 seats Vacant) But Railways are charging 50 Dynamic fare Gods Know why railway is looting general public
    1. bip j
      Apr 16, 2018 at 5:15 pm
      Availability Train Number: 22692 ( BANGLORE RJDHNI ), Class : 2A, Quota : GN Date 16-4-2018 Availability CURR_AVBL-0167 Base Fare Reservation Charge Superfast Charge Other Charges Tatkal Charge 1831 150 45 0 0 Total GST Catering charge # Dynamic fare Total Fare 143 225 5 3210 Train is empty, but they are charging 50 Dynamic fare Gods Know why railway is looting general public
      1. bip j
        Apr 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm
        Unless and Untill Rajdhani /Duronto Express flexi fare are removed, common consumer/middle class will not get any relief. Flexi Flare has been brought to help the airlines as Airfare is even lower that AC 3 fares. Most of South going Rajdhani are vacant by 80 during off season because of flexi fares.
