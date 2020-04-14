Booked train ticket? Indian Railways to provide full refund for services till May 3; details

Full fare will be credited back into users’ bank accounts from which payment was made during online ticket booking.

Booked Indian Railways train ticket? Worried about refunds for trains till May 3? With the nationwide lockdown extended up to 3 May 2020, passenger train services of Indian Railways will remain suspended across the country. However, the official catering arm of the national transporter – Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) – announced that full refund on cancelled train services will be provided automatically to the passengers for tickets up to May 3. Thus, users or passengers need not cancel their e-tickets. According to IRCTC, full fare will be credited back into users’ bank accounts from which payment was made during online ticket booking. Besides, the national transporter has also relaxed refund rules for PRS counter generated tickets.

The relaxation on refund rules is for three months journey period i.e., from 21 March 2020 to 21 June 2020. As per the refund rule relaxation for PRS counter generated tickets for trains cancelled during this period, refund across the counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to three months from date of journey. However, when the train service is not cancelled by Indian Railways but the passenger does not want to perform the journey, following are the guidelines for refund:

The railway passenger can file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) within a period of three months from the date of journey, instead of the extant rule of three days.

For getting the refund, the TDR can be submitted to Chief Claims Officer/Chief Commercial Manager, Refund or Claims Office with 60 days of filing of the TDR, instead of the extant rule of 10 days.

For those who want to cancel their train ticket through railways helpline number- 139 can get refund on their ticket across the counter within a period of three months from date of journey, instead of the extant rule of up to train’s scheduled departure.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has advised passengers to avail the facility and avoid going to railway stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.