Booked tickets for these IRCTC trains? Don’t worry! Full refund to be given to passengers; details here

Passengers do not need to cancel their tickets for these train journeys scheduled before April 30

Relief for IRCTC train passengers! In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, IRCTC has further suspended the train services of three of its private trains namely Kashi Mahakal Express, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express till April 30, 2020. However, passengers do not need to worry about any loss of money as IRCTC will automatically generate the full refund of tickets for the passengers who had booked their journeys in this period, i.e., before April 30, 2020, in any of the three IRCTC trains. Moreover, passengers do not need to cancel their tickets for these train journeys scheduled before April 30. IRCTC will generate the complete refund for all such tickets without any cancellation charges.

The three privately run IRCTC trains were previously suspended only between April 15, 2020 – April 25, 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However now, the following trains will remain suspended till April 30, 2020 according to IRCTC:

IRCTC Tejas Express train number 82501/82502 between Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow

IRCTC Tejas Express train number 82901/82902 between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad

IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express between Varanasi-Indore-Varanasi – train number 82401/82402 via Lucknow Charbagh and train number 82403/82404 via Allahabad Junction

IRCTC will generate the full ticket fare refund automatically for all passengers who had booked their journeys scheduled before April 30, 2020 in the above trains. The e-ticketing portal of www.irctc.co.in of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or the official IRCTC mobile app will seamlessly enable passengers to check the status of their booked tickets.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in India, the Railway Board has suspended the operations of all passenger trains including Mail/Express trains, inter city trains, local suburban trains, metro and other long distance trains due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

IRCTC Tejas Express trains provide premium facilities to passengers and offer facilities such as executive chair car coaches, digital information LED screens, call buttons, venetian blinds, automatic entry and exit doors, bio modular toilets, tea/coffee vending machines, CCTV cameras and other similar features. Tejas Express trains also provide rail travel insurance to passengers.