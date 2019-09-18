Bonus bonanza for Indian Railways employees! Modi government approves bonus ahead of Dussehra and Diwali

In 2018-19, Indian Railways announced the productivity-linked bonus for 11.91 lakh eligible non-gazetted railway staff.

Big Dussehra and Diwali cheer for Indian Railways employees! In an annual boost, PM Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the festive season productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for Indian Railways employees. This PLB is equivalent to 78 days’ wages. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced the decision today saying the bonus will be provided to 11.52 lakh non-gazetted railway employees excluding RPF/RPSF personnel. India Railways introduced the concept of PLB in 1979-80. Then, the bonus was paid equivalent to 72 days’ of wages by the national transporter. The bonus is given to encourage and boost the productivity of employees.

According to the government, the move would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore for the financial year 2019-2020. As stated above the employees, who receive the productivity-linked bonus, do not include Railway Protection Special Force and Railway Protection Force.

According to a release issued by the Central government, the PLB would motivate a large number of railway employees to improve the performance of the Railways and maintain industrial peace. The bonus to every non-gazetted railway employees is also an acknowledgement of their contribution to the efficient running of the Railways. The PLB will enhance the sense of inclusiveness and equity among large number of railwaymen and their families. The bonus of 78 days wages has never been lowered for the sixth consecutive year.

In 2018-19, Indian Railways announced the productivity-linked bonus for 11.91 lakh eligible non-gazetted railway staff. The move cost Indian Railways Rs 2,044.31 crore. Last year also the amount was released before the festival of Dussehra. In 2017-18, 12.30 lakh non-gazetted railway employees received the bonus.

In the Union Budget 2019, the Central government enmarked Rs 65,837 crore outlay for Indian Railways for the financial year 2019-20. This was done with an aim to expand the rail infrastructure. The capital expenditure of Indian Railways has been increased from Rs 1.39 lakh crore to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2018-19.