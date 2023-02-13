Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: This ‘architectural marvel’ is full of useful amenities! Check out here

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a planned greenfield expressway connecting the cities of Delhi and Mumbai. PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the expressway which will cover a total distance of 1,386 km. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the longest expressway in India, will pass through six states, namely Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

Earlier, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had tweeted that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the first expressway developed with a 21-metre median on principles of forgiving highways allowing inward expansion, and called the expressway an “architectural marvel”.

According to the Transport Ministry, the Expressway will have 94 wayside amenities. These will include resorts, restaurants, food courts, dormitories, fuel stations, facilities for truckers and logistics parks, among other things. As per an IE report, a helicopter ambulance service for accident victims and a heliport, which will use drone services for business, are also among the many amenities it will offer.

On-road medical assistance

The Expressway will also offer medical assistance as trauma centres have been constructed on both sides of the road. According to reports, immediate medical help will be provided in case of accidents. The trauma centres will be equipped with emergency medicines, beds, healthcare workers and doctors, among other things. The centres will also have air lifting facilities.

EV charging facilities

Among the many facilities, the Expressway will be entirely EV-friendly. Charging stations for electric vehicles will be present across the highway. According to reports, a few lanes of the Expressway will be completely dedicated to electric vehicles. Moreover, there will be sit-in areas, Village Haat and parking spaces, among other things.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port, an official press release stated. The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.