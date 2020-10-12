Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with Indian Railways in its fight against COVID-19; details

Indian Railways joins Jan Andolan against the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Railways continues its fight against COVID-19 pandemic! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways joins Jan Andolan against the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. In order to raise awareness and prevent the deadly infection from spreading, banners/posters have been mounted at different locations at New Delhi Railway Station. Also, to encourage people to take necessary precautions, Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan joined hands with the national transporter. The actor urged the public to call helpline number 1075 in case of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing. Additionally, he reminded the public to follow these guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus:

Wash hands regularly with soap

Wear face masks properly

Observe social distancing norms

In a bid to make travelling easier and convenient during this ongoing pandemic times, Indian Railways is introducing 39 new special trains from an early convenient date. The announcement to launch new special train services in the coming days was made by the Railway Board recently. In a statement issued to all the zonal railways across the Indian Railways network, the Railway Board mentioned that 26 AC special trains with sleeper arrangements as well as 13 AC special trains with seating arrangements have been identified by the Railway Ministry. These special trains will start their operations from an early convenient date.

Meanwhile, the national transporter is all set to restore the earlier system of preparation of second reservation charts from 10 October 2020. Now, the second reservation chart will be prepared half an hour before the train’s scheduled departure from the station. Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the second reservation chart system was modified to two hours. Indian Railways has also announced that passengers will be able to book the available accommodation on a first-come-first-serve basis through PRS counters at railway stations or online on the IRCTC website till the preparation of second reservation charts.