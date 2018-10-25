Bogibeel bridge video: Watch train zip through Indian Railways longest rail-road bridge at 110 kmph!

Once the project is complete, it will provide better railway connectivity in the hilly terrain.

Bogibeel Bridge: North-east India all set for a major infrastructure boost! Soon, the longest rail-cum-road bridge of Indian Railways, the Bogibeel Bridge, is likely to be inaugurated. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a post shared on Facebook and Twitter stated that during a test run, a train achieved the speed of 110 kmph! He also said that once the project is complete, it will provide better railway connectivity in the hilly terrain. The bridge, which is a combined road and railway bridge has been built over the Brahmaputra river. The project, which has been a major engineering challenge for Indian Railways, will connect the North and South banks of the Brahmaputra river and is located in challenging regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Also, it will provide connectivity between Dibrugarh in Assam and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bogibeel bridge is 4.94 km long. The bridge has been provided with two railway lines on its lower deck and a three-lane road bridge on the top. The foundation stone for Bogibeel Bridge project was laid in the year 2002 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to various reports, the bridge is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bogibeel Bridge is a combined Road & Rail Bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Assam, on which speeds reached a phenomenal 110 km/h during a test run. Upon its completion, it will be India’s longest Road & Rail Bridge, providing better rail connectivity in the hilly terrain. pic.twitter.com/vEebDpmeHC — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 24, 2018

Once the bridge starts its operations, it will save a lot of time both in terms of road and rail travel. At present, a railway journey from Arunachal Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam means a detour of 500 kms via Guwahati, but once the bridge is opened, the journey will cover less than 100 kms. Not only that, travel time between Delhi and Dibrugarh will also come down by about three hours.

During its construction, the project faced several delays. One of the major challenges was building it over a turbulent Brahmaputra river. Most of the development work was conducted from November to March as rest of the year, early flooding makes the river unsafe.