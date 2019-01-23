Bogibeel bridge: How the newly launched longest rail-cum-road bridge is benefiting Indian Railways

Following the inauguration of Bogibeel bridge last month, movement of goods trains over Northeast Frontier Railway zone has been streamlined to a great extent.

Bogibeel bridge, India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge, a big boon! Following the inauguration of Bogibeel bridge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, movement of goods trains over Northeast Frontier Railway zone has been streamlined to a great extent. According to Northeast Frontier Railway spokesman Pranav Jyoti Sharma who was quoted in a PTI report, Bogibeel bridge offers multiple benefits due to the availability of the alternative path for the movement of goods trains from and to Upper area of Assam, passing through the North Bank route. The Bogibeel bridge is a rail-cum-road bridge, over Brahmaputra river in the upper part of the northeastern state. It is 4.94 kilometres long with two broad-gauge lines in the lower deck and a three-lane road bridge on the upper deck.

The spokesman said that as compared to the South Bank, the distance of goods trains travelling to Upper area of Assam bypassing the capital city, Guwahati, has been reduced from and to Dibrugarh by 170 km. He also said that for the running of these goods trains, there has been a significant reduction in the requirement of manpower. Earlier, the changing of crew was done at New Guwahati, Lumding and Mariani, while now in the North Bank route, the crew changing is done only at Rangapara, resulting in the saving of two sets of crews. Earlier, to run the trains up to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, four pairs of drivers and assistant drivers were needed to run the trains. Now, the similar thing can be done by only two pairs. Also, by redirecting the goods trains through the North Bank route, around 8 to 10 hours of travelling time has been saved, Sharma said. Another major benefit is the reduction in wagon turnaround time, the average time that is required for a railway wagon to come back to its origin point after unloading its consignment in the destination.

In the up direction, towards Dibrugarh/Tinsukia, as many as 41 rakes have moved and in the down direction, from Dibrugarh/Tinsukia, a total of 47 rakes have moved, after the commissioning of Bogibeel bridge. The rakes moving towards upward direction, mostly carry products for FCI food grains, cement and BCPL, while rakes moving towards downward direction, carry fertilizer from Namrup, coal from Ledo and petroleum products from Digboi Refinery, the report said.

The spokesman further informed that the move has not only resulted in an increase in the average train speed but has also given much more time for maintenance of bridges, railway tracks and other assets in the South Bank route. Sharma added that after redirecting the trains via Bogibeel bridge, the requirement of additional locomotives for banking the heavier rakes of petroleum, coal, via the steeper gradient of Lumding division has also reduced significantly.