BMC to check COVID-19 status of Indian Railways passengers at Mumbai stations; details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently directed its ward officials to deploy employees at railway stations in Mumbai. (image: ANI)

Maharashtra state government takes another step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading! If you are planning to travel to Mumbai then it is advised to get COVID-19 test done beforehand. In order to check COVID-19 negative documentation of Indian Railways’ passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently directed its ward officials to deploy employees at railway stations in Mumbai. According to a PTI report, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued by the Maharashtra government on Monday, making an RT-PCR negative report compulsory for all domestic air travellers as well as road and railway passengers arriving in the metropolis from these four states.

The circular issued by BMC also asked ward officials to conduct rapid antigen tests on passengers who are found to be symptomatic at the railway stations as well as to coordinate with private laboratories for sample collection for antigen testing. According to the report, assistant municipal commissioners have been told to get a list of daily train services and make arrangements for the screening of railway passengers at railway stations. Besides, they have also been asked to maintain records of the symptomatic passengers. The circular stated that if the antigen test is found to be negative, the passenger will be permitted to go home. But, if the antigen test is found to be positive, then the protocol of COVID-19 positive case will be followed.

The SOP issued by the state government of Maharashtra on Monday, states that passengers who are not testing or the ones who are found to be novel coronavirus positive shall be sent to COVID Care Centre (CCC). Moreover, the cost of further care at the COVID Care Centre will be borne by passengers. At present, Mumbai has more than 2.75 lakh cases. Besides, over 10,700 deaths have been recorded in the financial capital so far.