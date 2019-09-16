Bizarre! Indian Railways Delhi helpline flooded with requests for delivery of pizza, burgers & mobile recharge

The 1512 helpline number was launched in 2015 to help passengers register their complaints with police when travelling in train or to report crime incidents at railway stations.

Indian Railways faces unique trouble with its helpline number! As strange as it may sound, the railway police in Delhi is having a hard time as a bulk of phone calls on its helpline number are related to requests for mobile recharges, pizza delivery, railway jobs or other such trivial matters. According to the police quoted in a PTI report, 200 phone calls are received on an average on the Delhi Railway Police Control Room’s helpline number – 1512. During 80 per cent of such calls, people either request the staff to get eatables like burgers and pizzas delivered to them or enquire about Indian Railways jobs.

Some of the other bizarre demands of passengers include getting their phones recharged, delivery of juices, tea, etc. Sometimes, passengers seek police assistance in getting their electricity bill paid or train tickets booked and also place requests to get their train stopped in case they are late in reaching their railway station.

The 1512 helpline number was launched in 2015 to help passengers register their complaints with police when travelling in train or to report crime incidents at railway stations. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta, instead of looking at the railway police helpline as a medium of police assistance, it is often considered as railway enquiry. However, the Delhi Railway Police is creating awareness among passengers through booklets and pamphlet that to seek police assistance in case of any emergency, passengers can dial 1512 to report any crime, Gupta was reported as saying.

Despite productive calls being less in number, the staff deployed at the railway police control room attend each and every call as well as provide assistance to railway passengers in case of any emergency. A senior police officer said that the helpline number also receives such junk calls from Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. If the call is found to be worthy and genuine, it is directed to the concerned control rooms of the nearest railway police station or police teams on-board the trains for action on complaints.

Even if they find it difficult to deal with such junk calls, they politely answer every single call, the official said. The staff tries to explain the purpose of the helpline and guide passengers to seek police assistance in case of any emergency like theft, fight, quarrel, crime or difficulty, but some people still express anguish and even abuse the staff, the police said.