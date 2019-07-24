Bizarre incident! This is what a senior citizen passenger did to get free Indian Railways’ meal

A serial offender contaminated his own meal in order to get free food from the national transporter.

The curious case of lizards: In a bizarre incident, lizards were found in Indian Railways food recently. However, railway officials investigated the matter and found that an elderly man was behind this case. It may sound peculiar to many, but a serial offender contaminated his own meal in order to get free food from the national transporter. According to a PTI report, a senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) noticed the uncanny similarity in the modus-operandi in the cases which took place in the past. He then alerted the latest railway division which fell prey to the trick, played by the offender, Surender Pal.

Basant Kumar Sharma, Senior DCM, Jabalpur, was quoted in the report saying that the offender is the same person who claimed to have found a lizard in the samosa that he ate at Jabalpur railway station on July 14. The same person also complained to have found a lizard in his biryani at Guntkal station. Sharma said that he became suspicious and alerted the railway division, sharing the man’s photo. After investigation, it was found that the man is 70 plus and did it for free railway meals. It also seemed that the offender was doing this for some time, Sharma added.

At Guntkal railway station, when Pal was accosted by senior railway officials, he confessed his act. A video was also recorded in which he said he was using a “fish which cured mental illness” for his tricks. In the recorded video, officials can be seen talking to Pal, explaining to him that Indian Railways was the national pride and it belonged to the public. The offender was also assured by the officials that no action would be taken against him if he promised to change his ways. Pal told the officials that he is mentally unstable and has blood cancer, requesting them to let him go. Pal further said that there is an ayurvedic medicine in Punjab and he used a fish which cures mental illness and bone diseases. He also claimed that his father was a senior DCM. According to officials, it is still not clear whether Pal is mentally unstable and has blood cancer.

Till the month of October, the national transporter had received over 7,500 complaints from passengers over bad quality of food served on trains as well as imposed fines of around Rs 1.5 crore on vendors, the report said.