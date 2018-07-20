Bio-toilets a success story for Indian Railways; all trains to have them by 2019: Piyush Goyal

“The work on the balance is going on expeditiously and by next year, it will be 100 per cent bio toilets in the railways,” the Minister said. (Reuters)

Indian Railways will have 100 per cent bio toilets by next year that will make tracks safe and eliminate defacation on the rail lines, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. He said that bio toilets was one of the most successful stories of the Railways as 60 per cent of the coaches have already been fitted with it so far. “The toilets on the entire rail netwok, whether passenger trains, express, Duronto, Rajdhani or unreserved ones, will be replaced with bio toilets. We have already completed alomost 60 per cent of the coaches. “The work on the balance is going on expeditiously and by next year, it will be 100 per cent bio toilets in the railways,” the Minister said.

He said this will completely eliminate defacation on the tracks, which is not only unhygenic but affects rail safety because the uric acid damages them, causing accidents.

“The Railways proposed to complete the work of installation of bio-toilets in balance coaches in 2019. An outlay of Rs 1,220 crore has been provided for completion of this work,” Goyal said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha. He said work was on to retro-fit additional vaccum-assisted flushing units in these toilets, which have been developed with the help of the DRDO under the ‘Make In India’ drive instead of importing them.