Big update on Bengal-Sikkim Broad-Gauge Rail Line Project – Key takeaways here

The Sivok-Rangpo New Broad-Gauge Rail Line Project has crossed the halfway mark and is more than 50 per cent complete, informed the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. The project will connect Sikkim with the rail network.

From West Bengal’s Sivok to Sikkim’s Rangpo, the total length of this railway line will be 44.96 km. 41.55 km rail line will be in WB. In Sikkim, there will be a small 3.41 km stretch.

Progress as of 31.12.22:

Overall Physical Progress: 51.45%

Completed Works

– Tunnel Mining: 25.36 km

– Piling: 19537 m

– Piers: 442 m

– Earthwork: 4 Lcum

– Minor Bridge: 5

Once complete, this project will give a boost to tourism and will help in the socio-economic development of the region.

Interesting facts about this project

Sivok-Rangpo New Broad-Gauge Rail Line Project’s 86 per cent of route will be covered through tunnels.

In total 14 tunnels will be constructed.

The longest tunnel will be 5.27 km.

Shortest tunnel will be 538 metres.

13 bridges will be constructed

Also, there will be five railway stations.

As of 9th August 2022, 52.32 per cent of the construction of the 14 tunnels was done.

The Sikkim state of India has a boundary with China, the neighbour with whom we do not have cordial relations. Hence this project is important from a defence point of view too. After railway connectivity, the Indian Army can swiftly move to this area.

Sikkim is situated in the Eastern Himalayas. The state is famous for its biodiversity (including subtropical climate and alpine) and is also a host to Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India (and the third highest on the globe). Gangtok is the state’s capital.