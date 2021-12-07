Big update for Indian Railways job seekers! Result of 1st Stage CBT to be out by this date

The result of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) for CEN 01/2019 is under process at present.

Indian Railways Centralized Employment Notice: Attention, those who appeared for the First Stage Computer Based Test for CEN 01/2019! The Railway Ministry has recently announced that the result of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) for CEN 01/2019 is under process at present. Thus, the CBT-1 results are tentatively scheduled to be out on the official websites of RRBs by 15 January 2022, the ministry further said. On 5 December 2021, the Railway Recruitment Boards had issued a statement on CBT-1 results and CBT-2 schedule. It said the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was conducted in seven phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021.



The Second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam, according to the RRB, for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14 to February 18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions as well as government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, candidates are advised to only refer to RRBs’ official web portals for the latest updates on the process of recruitment, it further said. Candidates are also advised to not get misled by unauthorized sources.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has announced that its Signal and Telecommunications Workshop, located at Mettuguda, Secunderabad under the jurisdiction of the South Central Railway zone has developed in-house facility for manufacturing Point Machines. The workshop at Mettuguda has recently become the third such manufacturing unit across the Indian Railways network, the national transporter notified. Point machines are important for safely changing the movement of trains from one line to another, according to the Railway Ministry. These machines securely lock necessary points, while ensuring the least vibrations during the movement of trains. For both, replacing machines completing codal life and for new lines, there is a continuous requirement of point machines both, the national transporter had said.