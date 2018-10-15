Big thumbs up! Indian Railways experiments with a ‘green’ way to reduce Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani travel time

After completing the tests, RDSO will gather and analyse the data to come out with a report on the maximum and minimum possible that can be cut on the crucial Delhi-Mumbai route.

Indian Railways goes the ‘green way’ to reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai! Pulled by two WAP 5 locomotives, an Indian Railways trial rake of 18 LHB coaches is undergoing extensive speed tests on the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route. This exercise, being carried out by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), aims at reducing the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani time from the current 16 hours. What adds to the noteworthy initiative is the fact that it is being done without using a diesel generator car – making it a green, carbon emission-free way to reduce travel time!

The second electric locomotive also fulfills the power requirement for air-conditioning and other electric equipment. Trains like Rajdhani Express, Duronto, AC Superfast etc have a diesel generator car/coach for this purpose. “We are conducting trial runs at speeds of 160 kmph between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mathura and after that at the maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph,” an RDSO official told Financial Express Online.

Two WAP 5 locomotives have been attached at each end of the rake. The signals from the first locomotive are transmitted to the locomotive at the other end through radio communication, implying that an additional loco pilot is not needed. Also, with one locomotive at each end, there is no need for engine reversal thus reducing the turnaround time of the train. “We are using 2 WAP 5 locomotives of 5400 HP taking the total horsepower to over 10,000 HP. This is more than the single WAP 7 electric locomotive with a horsepower of around 6,400 HP,” the RDSO official said.

The trial is being done on the basis of push-pull operation with the two locomotives. This also means that from passengers perspective the ride would be almost jerk-free. Also, the push-pull operation of the two WAP electric locomotives allows for faster acceleration and deceleration. “This is of particular significance since the locomotive pilot has to decrease the speed of the train repeatedly on the Delhi-Mumbai stretch. Faster acceleration and deceleration would mean that the total time of the journey would come down,” the official told Financial Express Online.

After completing the tests, RDSO will gather and analyse the data to come out with a report on the maximum and minimum possible that can be cut on the crucial Delhi-Mumbai route. Indian Railways is already working on a plan to fence some sections of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route so that the train can achieve speeds of 160 kmph and make the journey a 12-hour overnight one.