Big success! Indian Railways replicates ‘Plan Bee’ in UP, Uttarakhand to save elephants

The forest department has also deployed 6 bikers on this stretch in order to alert the driver of the train in case an elephant herd is sighted. (image: Reuters)

Indian Railways looks to save elephants: As elephants being mowed down by trains has been a major issue for Indian Railways’ Moradabad division, the national transporter is replicating its “highly successful” ‘Plan Bee’ model from the Northeast. This plan, hopes Indian Railways, will help ward off elephants from railway tracks between Haridwar to Dehradun by playing the buzzing sound of bees. Indian Railways has started using loudspeakers to play the sound of bees to drive elephants away from railway tracks when trains are approaching. According to a TOI report, at least four elephants were killed by trains in separate incidents in the state of Uttarakhand this year.

Indian Railways has installed loudspeakers on tracks that pass through Rajaji National Park between Haridwar and Dehradun crossing. As many as 7 loudspeakers have been set up at Raiwala, Motichur and Kansro railway stations. To keep the elephants away from tracks, the buzzing sound is played for about three minutes before the arrival of the train. Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Sharad Srivastava was quoted in the report saying that the buzzing sound of bees is played for a few minutes before the arrival of the train so that any elephant present near the tracks changes its route by sensing the presence of bees. Sanatan Sonkar, Director of Rajaji National Park also claimed that the forest department has deployed 6 bikers on this stretch in order to alert the driver of the train in case an elephant herd is sighted.

A couple of months ago, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zonal railways installed devices near the railway tracks in Guwahati, Assam that amplifies the buzz of swarming honey bees. As elephants are afraid of bees, especially of being stung on their trunk, they stay away from railway tracks. It was reported that through this device, the sound of bees is audible from a distance of 600 metres. Thus, the animals present within a distance of 600 metres can easily hear the sound, which prevents them from coming near the hazardous tracks and being killed.