Big step up for Mail/Express trains! How Indian Railways has improved punctuality of trains in the last year

Indian Railways trains are now more punctual! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has shown improvement in punctuality from the last year. The national transporter’s passenger, as well as Mail/Express trains on the network, have shown improvement in terms of punctuality in this year of 2019-2020 as compared to last year 2018-2019. According to a PIB release, the average of the punctuality performance percentage from the months April to September in the financial year 2019-2020 of the Mail/Express trains has improved to 74.21 percent in comparison to 67.05 percent in the same time period last fiscal. On the other hand, the punctuality performance percentage of the passenger trains from the months April to September has also improved to 70.54 per cent in comparison to 66.58 per cent between the months of April to September in the last fiscal.
The Railway Ministry has taken several steps in order to improve the punctuality of trains on the Indian Railways network. Some of the steps in this quest are as follows:
- The Indian Railways divisional and zonal levels are being monitored regularly.
- The infrastructure bottlenecks are being removed from the network in a planned manner.
- The end to end running of some Indian Railways trains with diesel locomotives are being carried out in order to avoid the detention on account of the locomotive changing from a diesel to an electric one
- The conventional rakes of Mail/Express trains, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory rakes are being converted into the LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes.
- The time table of operational trains is being rationalized in order to make a group of similar trains running with the same speed.
- The first phase of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) has been commissioned by the Railway Board, which will ease traffic on the routes of passenger trains
- Additionally, for obtaining the higher accuracy in punctuality performance data, the timing of arrival as well as departures of trains on the network are being digitally captured through data-loggers or the newly launched Indian Railways digital portal called ‘Rail Drishti’
The month-wise details of the punctuality performance percentage of Indian Railways passengers trains as well as Mail/Express trains during the years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 are as follows:
- In the month of April 2018-2019, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 60.52, while in April 2019-2020 it increased to 72.13. For passenger trains, the punctuality performance was 65.21 in April 2018-2019, while in April 2019-2020, it increased to 68.87
- In the month of May 2018-2019, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 59.95, while in May 2019-2020 it increased to 68.78. For passenger trains, the punctuality performance was 64.86 in May 2018-2019, while in May 2019-2020, it increased to 67.33
- In the month of June 2018-2019, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 65.23, while in June 2019-2020 it increased to 70.83. For passenger trains, the punctuality performance was 65.68 in June 2018-2019, while in June 2019-2020, it increased to 67.26
- In the month of July 2018-2019, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 70.12, while in July 2019-2020, it increased to 74.10. For passenger trains, the punctuality performance was 66.96 in July 2018-2019, while in June 2019-2020, it increased to 69.58
- In the month of August 2018-2019, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 72.66, while in August 2019-2020, it increased to 78.20. For passenger trains, the punctuality performance was 67.83 in August 2018-2019, while in August 2019-2020, it increased to 74.44
- In the month of September 2018-2019, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 73.52, while in September 2019-2020, it increased to 81.42. For passenger trains, the punctuality performance was 68.97 in September 2018-2019, while in September 2019-2020, it increased to 75.77%.
