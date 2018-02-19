Big step towards women empowerment! All women crew to operate railway station in this city

​​ ​
Employees working at this station are well trained, CCTV cameras and sanitary napkin vending machines were installed before handing it over to the staff, an official said

In a step towards women empowerment, the Indian Railways has handed over the Gandhi Nagar railway station here to an all women crew, a railway official said.

The station is fully operated by 28 women employees, including ticket checkers, RPF, operations staff and reservation and booking supervisors, North Western Railway spokesperson Tarun Jain said.

“The Gandhi Nagar railway station in the Pink city links major train routes including Jaipur-Delhi. Around 50 trains pass through the station, of which 25 make a halt for 7000 passengers at this station everyday,” Jain said.

Employees working at this station are well trained, CCTV cameras and sanitary napkin vending machines were installed before handing it over to the staff, he added.

