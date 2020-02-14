Big step to reduce carbon footprint! How solar power is helping Indian Railways save energy

The electricity generated through solar power plants is used for the stations’ operational purposes.

Indian Railways reduces its carbon footprint! In a bid to contribute towards a cleaner and greener environment, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking several measures! Over the last few years, a slew of measures such as the adoption of energy-efficient luminaires and equipment, installation of LED lights at railway stations and railway offices, deployment of new generation three-phase energy efficient electric locomotives as well as electrical multiple units, etc., have resulted in substantial savings in Indian Railways’ electricity consumption. For better environment sustainability as well as to reduce the carbon footprint, several solar power plants are being installed at various railway stations across the country.

According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, Ratnagiri station is generating around 3,50,000 KWH per annum through installed solar power plants, Kudal station is generating around 32,000 KWH per annum, Sawantwadi station is generating around 25,000 KWH per annum, Chiplun station is generating around 30,000 KWH per annum, Kankavali station is generating around 30,000 KWH per annum, Karmali station is generating around 12,000 KWH per annum, Udupi station is generating around 7,000 KWH per annum, Thivim station is generating around 6,000 KWH per annum. The electricity generated through solar power plants is used for the stations’ operational purposes.

Moreover, Konkan Railway through its solar power plants generates excess energy, which is given to the state’s electricity board, pitching an additional credit income of more than Rs 7 lakh per annum. Also, after years of experiments, Konkan Railways has developed LED light fitting of 24 watts, suitable for tunnels spanning over 78.162 km, covering all the 66 lighted tunnels. This has resulted in better visibility and safety of passengers. This provision has also resulted in energy savings to the tune of 35 per cent to 40 per cent. Subsequently, the conventional lighting at stations and service buildings on Konkan Railway premises were also replaced by energy-efficient energy lights, resulting in better visibility and an additional saving of 35 per cent to 40 per cent.