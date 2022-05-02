Big relief! Indian Railways to reduce Mumbai AC Local Train fare by 50%; Check rationalized prices here

Big relief for Mumbai local train commuters! Indian Railways to reduce Mumbai AC Local Train fare by 50 per cent. The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a 5 km journey will be reduced to Rs 30. According to a statement issued by Central Railways, the Railway Ministry has decided to rationalize single journey basic fare of air-conditioned ordinary local train services running over suburban sections with effect from 05 May 2022. In addition to this, the basic fare for a single journey for the first class of ordinary train services over suburban sections has been rationalized as well. However, the zone further said there will be no change in season ticket basic fare for air-conditioned and first class of ordinary services running over suburban sections. Check out point to point rationalized fares of select Central Railway stations:

Point to point fare of select CR stations

Kalyan – CSMT (53.21 Km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 100 and AC Single journey would be Rs 105

Dombivli – CSMT (48.06 km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 95 and AC Single journey would be Rs 105

Diva – CSMT (42.46 km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 90 and AC Single journey would be Rs 100

Thane – CSMT (33.02 km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 85 and AC Single journey would be Rs 95

Mulund – CSMT (30.56 km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 85 and AC Single journey would be Rs 95

Ghatkopar – CSMT (19.30 km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 60 and AC Single journey would be Rs 70

Kurla – CSMT (15.39 km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 60 and AC Single journey would be Rs 70

Dadar – CSMT (8.85 km): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 25 and AC Single journey would be Rs 35

Byculla – CSMT (4.04): The rationalized fare of first class single journey would be Rs 25 and AC Single journey would be Rs 35