Big relief for passengers! Indian Railways allows up to 15 days unreserved ticket booking for Mahakumbh mela

Indian Railways allows unreserved ticket booking for going to Mahakumbh mela

Now, book unreserved Indian Railways tickets in advance when travelling for the Mahakumbh mela! According to a PTI report, the Indian Railways network will extend the window for buying unreserved tickets to 15 days in advance on the railway ticketing app. Currently, the scope of buying unreserved tickets on the app is just three days. This special facility is available only for travelling to 12 stations in Allahabad. This is to cater to the demand during the Mahakumbh season and to curtail any last-minute chaos.

In a circular released by Indian Railways, it was explained that the national transporter is anticipating a huge rush during the event for which it is extending the period of buying ‘reverse’ tickets so as to avoid excess footfall on the railway stations near the Mahakumbh Mela. The circular stated that if passengers purchase an unreserved return ticket through the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app from any station for travelling to any one of the 12 stations which is near the Mahakumbh in Allahabad, the return ticket shall be allowed to be booked up to 15 days in advance excluding the date of journey. This means that if a passenger at Nagpur wishes to purchase a ticket to any station in Allahabad’s mela area and back, he/she can purchase the same 15 days in advance. No refund will be allowed on such return tickets.

However, this facility will be allowed for tickets purchased on or after January 11, 2019 up to March 2019. The passengers can purchase unreserved tickets through the UTS app three days in advance (excluding the day of journey) for a journey of 200 km and above. The 12 stations where this facility can be employed are – Allahabad Junction, Allahabad City, Naini, Subderganj, Rambag, Prayag Ghat, Daraganj, Phaphumau, Jhusi, Vindhyachal, Chheoki and back.

To facilitate smooth travel for the devotees, nine Special Tourist Package Trains will also be operated from different zones during Kumbh Mela. The national transporter will also build new skywalks, platforms, foot overbridges and road over bridges for the festival which is expected to see lakhs of people congregating the city. Railway authorities also plan to operate five special trains for transporting 5000 Pravasi Bhartiya Divas attendees from Allahabad to New Delhi. These trains would have composition of AC-IInd class and will have amenities equivalent to the latest rakes of Humsafar Express. These new services are expected to provide a big thrust to the festivities of the Mahakumbh.