Big relief for old & sick passengers! Indian Railways resumes battery-operated car service at Madurai Junction

This free of cost facility at Madurai railway station will benefit passengers.

Battery-operated car facility by Indian Railways: Big relief for old and sick passengers! From Saturday (23 October 2021), the national transporter has resumed battery operated car services at Madurai Junction in a bid to enhance passenger convenience. The Railway Ministry said this free of cost facility at Madurai railway station will benefit passengers. According to the Southern Railway zone, the battery operated car service was already available in Madurai Railway Junction during the pre-covid period. However, the facility was a paid service. The contractor had suspended the services during the Covid-19 pandemic period. Now the battery operated car services have been again resumed from Saturday free of charge for the benefit of passengers.

The statement issued by the Southern Railway zone said that a private company is providing this service under publicity route. The firm can display advertisements measuring 60 sq ft on the panel of the car. The facility is only meant for senior citizens, differently abled, pregnant women and sickly persons. The battery operated car is plying from concourse/circulating area to all the platforms of Madurai Junction as well as vice versa for the convenience of this needy category of people, the Southern Railway further added.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has decided to restore Unreserved General Second Class coaches in several special trains from next month. Based o­n public demand, the Railway Board has allowed the resumption of Unreserved General Second Class coaches in reserved special trains over the Southern Railway zone. According to a press release issued by Southern Railways, these reserved special trains with Unreserved General Second Class coaches will run with effect from 1 November 2021, however, two pairs of special trains will run with effect from 10 November 2021. According to the zonal railway, the fare structure will be 2S Mail or Express Unreserved ticket fare for these special trains.